Goleta Gathering for Dam Dinner on Saturday at Lake Los Carneros Dam

The second annual Dam Dinner is this Saturday, and more than 400 people have already reserved a seat for this free, family-friendly, community event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam.

Bring your own or purchase dinner from Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ. Feel free to bring a dessert to share.

Tables and chairs will be set up along the dam for attendees to enjoy the beautiful setting, the great people and music by the Goodland.

The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is free. Click here to reserve your seat.

Parking will be available in the Stow House/Goleta Depot parking lot. Handicapped spots available along La Patera Lane.

A limited supply of the classic Dam Dinner T-shirt will be available at the event.

Volunteer and earn community service credit. Contact [email protected] to sign up (and volunteers who work over two hours get a free dam T-shirt.)

The initial inspiration for this event came from the Love of Goleta workshop in March 2013 where participants shared what they love about Goleta. A volunteer committee formed to host this event. Now in its second year, the dinner continues as an annual tradition.

The Dam Dinner committee includes Diana Garcia, Dacia Harwood, Nancy Knight, Valerie Kushnerov, Amy Mallett, Kristen Miller, Paula Perotte and Pete Wolf.

Sponsors include the City of Goleta, Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Goleta Valley Senior Center, Haskell’s Designs, MarBorg Industries and Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Follow the event online by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.