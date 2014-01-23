Goleta Gets $125,000 Grant from Coastal Commission to Develop Local Coastal Plan

The City of Goleta received a $125,000 grant from the Coastal Commission for the preparation of the city’s first Local Coastal Plan.

The California Coastal Commission considered requests from 28 cities and approved $1 million worth of LCP Planning Grants to 11 cities.

“This is great news for Goleta,” said Jennifer Carman, director of planning and environmental services. “Preparing and receiving certification from the Coastal Commission for our plan will give the city decision-making authority for coastal development permits in the coastal zone It will be a major step toward achieving the goals of the city’s General Plan, including, but not limited to, protecting our coastal resources."

Developing a local coastal plan is required by state law. The grant reduces the fiscal impact on the city's General Fund.

Funds from the LCP Grant will be administered over a two-year period. The project to develop the plan is expected to begin in May.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.