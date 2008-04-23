Goleta Gets a Geyser
Now here's something you don't see every day on your morning commute.
By Noozhawk Staff | April 23, 2008 | 6:45 a.m.
In a scene out of Yellowstone National Park, without the sulphur smell, a geyser erupted at the intersection of Carlo Drive and Calle Real just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Noozhawk Cristina Wilson reported the incident.
According to the Goleta Water District, a truck ran into the hydrant earlier in the morning and about 11,000 gallons of water gushed out of the broken hydrant for about 12 minutes before the hydrant was bolted back onto its base.
