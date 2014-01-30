Goleta Planning Officials Get First Look at Old Town Mixed-Use Development

Dubbed the 'Page Site,' the project would include 175 residential and commercial spaces off South Kellogg Avenue

The design might have looked a little dense, but Goleta planning officials who got the city’s first glimpse of plans for a possible mixed-use development in Old Town otherwise gave mostly positive reviews.

The proposed project has been dubbed the “Page Site,” a 12.36-acre site off South Kellogg Avenue that would include 106 residential town homes, 35 mixed-use shopkeeper units and 34 live-work town homes.

A community center and central pocket park were also in initial plans.

The property is undeveloped urban farmland, although it’s zoned for resort/visitor-serving commercial, according to city staff.

Members of the Goleta Design Review Board looked over a preliminary design this week during a presentation from developer City Ventures, working on behalf of property owner Linda Page.

Senior city planner Mary Chang said the Goleta City Council initiated a request for a General Plan amendment for the project last July.

City Ventures has not yet filed a formal application, she said, and the city hasn’t conducted a rezoning analysis — a necessary step if the project moves forward. A General Plan amendment would also be required.

The designers presented a detailed description of the modern architectural site, which would be accessible off South Kellogg, and include development on the southern 9.74 acres. The northern parcel would facilitate the extension of Ekwill Street.

Lisa Plowman of Peikert & RRM Group said the developers hope to fulfill a vision for Old Town Goleta that positively affects businesses and residents.

City Ventures — the same developer that worked on Santa Barbara’s East Beach condos — also aims to provide more reasonably priced entry-level housing in Goleta.

The residential homes would be three stories and include an outside deck and garage with wiring for two electric vehicles. The designers were interested in building pedestrian pathways out to Hollister Avenue, and emphasized a “green” culture.

Design Review Board members raised questions concerning density, landscaping, parking and lack of residential storage space.

Chang assured the board that the project’s 175 planned units were within the city’s maximum allowed density of 195 in the 9-acre space.

Overall, the project was well received, and the designers said they would consider the board’s feedback moving forward.

