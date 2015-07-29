Goleta Gets Step Closer to Solid Civic Center Design Plans

Advice

Goleta officials are working to scale back design plans for a new civic center and city hall in Old Town Goleta, hoping to find a middle ground residents can both admire and afford.

Goleta City Council directed staff last week to continue plans to move the current City Hall at 130 Cremona Dr. to the seven-acre site of the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Under the latest proposal, the estimated project cost comes in at just under $33 million — $9 million less than a previous design.

Designers at Ventura-based RNT Architects completed a public Civic Center and City Hall feasibility study earlier this year and have stayed on at the council’s request to narrow down the project scale, which in May ranged from $42.3 million to $72.2 million.

Last week, council asked staff and designers to again come back with updated conceptual drawings and financial estimates based on new changes.

Plans notably include negotiating with the Goleta Union School District to buy 2.8 acres adjacent to the proposed site at 5679 Hollister Ave., where the district has its bus yard and Operation School Bell, an organization that works to clothe needy local children.

Finding a suitable replacement site for the district — a condition of the purchase — has proven difficult, according to city staff.

Three-acre parcels at the southwest corner of Cabrillo Business Park and another on the southeast corner of Thornwood and Technology Drive in Old Town haven’t earned the blessing of the school district.

The first is $39 per square foot because it’s considered prime industrial property, and the second is less valuable since it has no water service available.

The district found noise and safety concerns with both sites, but council ultimately asked staff to continue looking into the Old Town Goleta site — understanding that acquiring the property might be part of a later project phase.

Beyond that element, staff recommended sticking with the preferred courtyard scheme, which would put city hall south of a civic center separated by a public courtyard. All buildings would be one level except a parking garage and a three-story city hall building.

Other proposed concessions included absorbing a separate police substation into city hall, retaining the westerly education building (classrooms currently housing the Rainbow School), not reconstructing the demolished education space or installing portable classrooms for the Head Start preschool program.

Council asked staff to incorporate a storefront or walk-up design that would allow residents to deal with police without having to walk through city hall.

Officials want more information about the costs of keeping both the Rainbow School and Head Start programs on the site, possibly moving them to the back of the parcel adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club building.

No existing structures to the west would be demolished to provide additional parking, but a new access to Rutherford Drive could offer some improved efficiency, with new striping that could result in 60 parking spaces. Staff could work with property owners to generate shared parking agreements allowing public parking not be restricted to a particular business.

Approximately $4.6 million in general fund reserves would help fund the project, along with a bond issuance of $15-16 million, special park and administration facilities funds, and proceeds from the sale of the city-owned “triangle property” on Los Carneros Road.

The city compared project costs to the approximately $646,000 it spends annually to rent and operate the property housing the current City Hall. A staff report showed rent is $476,000, common area maintenance accounts for $85,000 and utility costs hover around $85,000 per year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook