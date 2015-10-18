Goleta Girls Scouts Give Back with United Way Day of Caring

Advice

The Girl Scouts fifth-grade Junior Troop 50860 of Goleta enjoys giving back to the community. One of the most fun activities they do is volunteering in the community. They reported it feels good to do something for someone else and know they made a difference.

The most recent volunteer activity they were involved in was the United Way of Santa Barbara County Day of Caring on Sept. 19.

The day started with a kick-off breakfast at the Page Youth Center. They warmed up with local schools providing the entertainment by playing drums and cheerleading. Then they stretched and danced to Zumba. There were several hundred people participating in this annual event.

After the breakfast, they went to their worksite, La Cumbre Junior High School, where they helped paint the lunch area.

This troop has participated in the Day of Caring for four years. They have painted picnic tables at Tucker’s Grove Park, cleaned, painted and assembled equipment at the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop and cleaned up the beach. They enjoy physical and active work, especially painting.

Being a Girl Scout is much more than selling cookies! It is also about having fun, working as a team and making the world a better place.

Troop 50860 encourages all Girl Scout Troops and other groups of youth to participate in this fun and rewarding activity.

— Lori Crestfield is troop leader of Girl Scouts Junior Troop 50860.