Historical Society Completes First Phase of Arboretum Restoration Project at Stow House

Goleta Valley Historical Society is working to restore the jungle-like landscape to its 20th century gardens

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 24, 2013 | 11:30 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society has announced completion of the first phase of its Arboretum Restoration Project at Stow House.

From the white country house to the view of Goleta, the Stow House property on Rancho La Patera pays tribute to the simpler times in Santa Barbara County. While the landscape around the property has changed in many ways, the Arboretum Restoration Project is designed to preserve its rich history.

Rancho La Patera itself is the birthplace of commercial planting in Santa Barbara. Sherman Stow planted a lemon orchard and was heavily involved in the agricultural industry in Santa Barbara.

Stow’s agricultural interests extended into his private life as well. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Stow House was home to a wide-variety specimen garden. Exotic trees from South America, Mexico, Asia, the Canary Islands and Australia were all handpicked and cultivated in the gardens on the Stow House property by Stow and his wife, Ida Hollister.

With the use of historical documentation and commissioned landscape studies, the Goleta Valley Historical Society aims to restore the now jungle-like landscape to its 20th-century gardens.

The gardens are one step closer to their original look with new landscaping that matches the original landscaping. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Goleta Valley Historical Society proudly opened up the grounds to the public after finishing the first phase of the Arboretum Restoration Project.

While the gardens directly adjacent to the house have been restored, there are still two phases to be completed.

“Right now it’s kind of like a jungle out there,” said director Amanda De Lucia, referring to an area toward the back of the restored property.

The next phase of the project will focus on clearing more areas on the property, as well as highlighting the exotic trees planted by Stow in the 20th century.

“We’ll be putting back in trees that we can document were there during our period of interpretation,” De Lucia said.

Many people have been involved with the planning and execution of the project, including historians Dr. Pamela Post and Timothy Hazeltine, landscape architect Sydney Baumgartner, Arroyo Seco Construction and the Board of Directors from the Goleta Valley Historical Society. The project was funded by the Goleta Valley Land Trust, the California Cultural and Historical Endowment and private donations.

“It’s been a huge team effort,” De Lucia said.

Noozhawk intern Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

