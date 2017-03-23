Golf
Goleta Golf Championships Still Taking Entries
By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 23, 2017 | 10:11 a.m.
Spots are still available for the Goleta City Golf Championships this weekend at Glen Annie Golf Course.
Entry fee is $165 ($189 with a cart).
ENTRY FORM
The 36-hole tournament consists of four flights: Championship, two net flights and a Women’s flight.
The first round begins at 7 a.m., Saturday. A barbecue lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday’s second round also tees off at 7 a.m. An awards presentation will follow the conclusion of each flight.
