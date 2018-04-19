Goleta Hires Consultant to Craft Cannabis Land-Use Ordinance, Tax Ballot Measure

The Goleta City Council has agreed to hire SCI Consulting Group to help craft a package of marijuana-related regulations and outline a potential tax measure on cannabis companies.

The agreement passed Tuesday within the consent calendar calls for the cannabis consultant to analyze Goleta’s land-use ordinance regulations, prepare and review taxation methodology, and detail the possible ballot initiative to tax marijuana sale for recreational purposes in the city.

The Fairfield California-based company works with other jurisdictions such as San Luis Obispo County and numerous other cities, including Lompoc, on similar projects.

According to a staff report, the agreement with the consultant will not exceed $73,000, with a termination date of June 2019.

The new rules are in response to voter approval of Prop. 64 last year to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in California.

“Virtually every jurisdiction in California has to grapple with the legalization of marijuana, and we are developing an ordinance related to cannabis uses,” Planning Director Peter Imhof told Noozhawk.

The city hopes SCI’s familiarity with the draft ordinance will allow the remaining work to be completed efficiently and within the timeframe required to file with the Santa Barbara County Election Office, if the City Council wish to pursue a sales tax on commercial cannabis.

“We have a target date of the end of June for our process, at least to understand the content of what will be allowed under the ordinance,” Imhof said.

In November, the City Council adopted an ordinance banning all commercial marijuana activity in Goleta while the ordinance creating rules for various cannabis uses is developed.

According to a staff report, Goleta’s current regulation allows for indoor and outdoor personal cultivation and for deliveries to be made in Goleta, but delivery businesses cannot be located in the city.

The council instructed city staff to develop a cannabis ordinance that allows and regulates recreational and commercial cannabis following a community workshop in September 2017.

Two meetings next week in Goleta will discuss cannabis regulation in the city.

The City Council Ordinance Review Standing Committee will evaluate and provide staff feedback on a draft cannabis land-use ordinance at 1:30 p.m. on April 23 in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

The City Council and Planning Commission are holding a public workshop to provide feedback on the draft cannabis land-use ordinance at 6 p.m. on April 26 in the Council Chambers.

Staff at the workshop also will seek direction on the development of a business license ordinance for marijuana companies and a cannabis tax ballot measure.

“We want to hear from Goletans,” Imhof said. “We encourage and seek their attendance and input.”

Goleta adopted ordinances regulating cannabis in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

