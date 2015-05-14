Goleta Hires Kathleen Salguero Trepa as Deputy City Manager

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the addition of Kathleen Salguero Trepa to the city’s management team.

Trepa will join the city as the deputy city manager on June 8. She currently serves as director of community services for the City of Claremont.

Prior to joining the City of Claremont, she worked at the City of San Marcos as the public works manager, the president of Designers Group International and in the city manager departments at the City of San Juan Capistrano, City of San Marcos and City of Alexandria, Va.

She’s had a great deal of experience in maintenance operations, risk management, project management and budgeting.

“We are delighted Ms. Trepa has agreed to join our team. Her extensive experience in municipal management is a great match for our young city,” City Manager Michelle Greene said. “She will be tremendously helpful in process improvements and personnel management as well as a number of other tasks.”

Trepa holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Boston University.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.