Goleta Hires New Public Works Director From Carpinteria

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 11, 2018 | 12:26 p.m.
Charles Ebeling Click to view larger
Charles Ebeling (LinkedIn photo)

Goleta hired a new public works director/city engineer with local work experience who starts later this month. 

Charles Ebeling, who has been serving as Carpinteria's public works director/city engineer for the last decade, will assume the role on April 30, said Valerie Kushnerov, public information officer for Goleta.

Ebeling managed tasks including the Linden & Casitas Pass Interchanges Project, the Carpinteria Avenue bridge replacement, and the City Hall rehabilitation and remodeling during his work in Carpinteria.

Since he's also serving as the Goleta's city engineer, the position receives a 5 percent pay differential at each step, bringing the salary to $178,602 annually, Kushnerov said.

Ebeling will oversee a department of 21 Goleta staff in five divisions: the Engineering Division, Capital Improvement Program, Parks and Open Spaces, Street Maintenance, Storm Water Management, and Solid Waste and Environmental Services.  

Goleta’s Capital Improvement Program has 55 projects valued at $137 million, according to Kushnerov.

“The unique qualities and strengths he brings along with his local knowledge will round out our team nicely,” Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene said of Ebeling.

He replaces former Goleta public works director Rosemarie Gaglione, who worked for Goleta for more than 10 years and left late last year to become public works director for Oxnard

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

