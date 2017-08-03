Goleta Hires Three for Management Team

The city of Goleta has hired three new management team members: deputy city manager, finance director and planning and environmental review director.

Carmen Nichols, the deputy city manager, has spent some 22 years working for the city of Port Hueneme, most recently as the deputy city manager. She has a background in human resources, public works and information technology.

Nichols holds a B.S. degree in organizational management from the University of La Verne and a master's in public policy and administration from California Lutheran University. She will start her position in Goleta on Aug. 21.

Luke Rioux, the city’s interim finance director, will fill the finance director position. Prior to serving as the interim director, Rioux was Goleta's accounting manager.

He came to the city from the Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department where he served as fiscal officer. He is a UCSB alumni. Rioux begins his role as finance director immediately.

Peter Imhof is the new planning and environmental review director. He comes to the city from Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, where he was deputy executive director, Planning Division.

Imhof also has worked for Santa Barbara County in the Planning and Environmental Review Division, the California Coastal Commission, and as an attorney.

He holds a B.A. in philosophy from Princeton University, a master of city planning and juris doctor from the University of California, Berkeley. He will begin work at Goleta Aug. 15.

“I am thrilled that the city has been able to attract three highly qualified individuals for these important management positions," said City Manager Michelle Greene.

"The process for each was extremely competitive and I believe the unique qualities and strengths these individuals bring will round out our team nicely," she said.

— Valerie Kushnerov for city of Goleta.