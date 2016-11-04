Goleta Wants Public to Weigh In on Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan

The city of Goleta is looking to improve the way people get around town. The public is invited to give feedback and learn more at one of two upcoming community meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 9:

From noon-1:30 p.m. at UCSB’s University Center, State Street Room, 2264 UCen Road.

From 5:30-7 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Spanish translation is available for the second session.

The Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan will guide the future of walking and biking in Goleta; Those interested can share their thoughts about the plan.

Funded by Proposition 84, Sustainable Communities Planning Grant and Incentives Program, the Bicycle Pedestrian Plan is designed to promote public health, reduce automobile usage and fuel consumption, and promote transportation equity.

Those who can’t attend the meeting still can provide input by taking a survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GoletaBPMP.

For information about future opportunities for public input, readers can sign up at http://tinyurl.com/goletasubscriptions or text GOLETA BIKEWALK to 468311.

— Valerie Kushnerov for the city of Goleta.