Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Wants Public to Weigh In on Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan

By — Valerie Kushnerov for the city of Goleta | November 4, 2016 | 4:08 p.m.

The city of Goleta is looking to improve the way people get around town. The public is invited to give feedback and learn more at one of two upcoming community meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 9:

From noon-1:30 p.m. at UCSB’s University Center, State Street Room, 2264 UCen Road.

From 5:30-7 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.  

Spanish translation is available  for the second session.

The Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan will guide the future of walking and biking in Goleta; Those interested can share their thoughts about the plan.

Funded by Proposition 84, Sustainable Communities Planning Grant and Incentives Program, the Bicycle Pedestrian Plan is designed to promote public health, reduce automobile usage and fuel consumption, and promote transportation equity.

Those who can’t attend the meeting still can provide input by taking a survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GoletaBPMP.

For information about future opportunities for public input, readers can sign up at http://tinyurl.com/goletasubscriptions or text GOLETA BIKEWALK to 468311.

— Valerie Kushnerov for the city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 