Goleta Hosts Project Open House, Volunteer Celebration

Members of the Goleta community are invited to attend the city's Project Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

At the informal event, attendees can browse various stations to learn about topics that interest them.

Guests can get the latest on the Hollister/Kellogg Park & Community Garden, Historic Preservation project, emergency preparedness programs, Goleta Library updates, pedestrian and bicycle projects, and the new Zoning Ordinance.

The open house also affords an opportunity for guests to speak with city of Goleta staff and consultants to learn more about local projects and programs. Spanish translation will be available.

Just prior to the Project Open House, there will be a Celebration of Volunteers from 5-5:30 p.m. The event will recognize the work and accomplishments of the city’s volunteers over the last 15 years. Appetizers will be served.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.