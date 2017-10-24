Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Ice Rink Settles Environmental Violation

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | October 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced that Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association (GSBISA), the nonprofit which operates Ice in Paradise in Goleta, has stipulated to a court order for online hazardous materials reporting.

The stipulation is part of a civil case filed Monday in the Superior Court for Santa Barbara County.

GSBISA uses anhydrous ammonia stored on its premises as a refrigerant for its ice rinks.

Its new facilities have passed inspections for onsite safety, but an investigation by the District Attorney’s office determined in June that GSBISA had not prepared or filed online a Hazardous Materials Business Plan (HMBP), as required by California law.

The HMBP contains information that emergency responders can use to locate and deal with hazardous materials in an emergency. This case is based on GSBISA’s omission to prepare and file the required HMBP.

GSBISA responded immediately with the required filing, has implemented environmental compliance training, and will pay $5,000 for compliance costs/penalty, the District Attorney's office said.

Half the payment will go to the Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency, the unit within Environmental Health Services responsible for HMBP compliance, and half will go to the District Attorney’s office.

A stipulated court order makes it easier to enforce compliance.

“Even though this was a reporting violation, it affects community safety." Dudley said. "The board of GSBISA responded appropriately and were fully cooperative.

"We want to work with all local businesses and nonprofits to ensure they comply with California’s environmental and public safety laws.”

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 