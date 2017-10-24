Goleta Ice Rink Settles Environmental Violation

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced that Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association (GSBISA), the nonprofit which operates Ice in Paradise in Goleta, has stipulated to a court order for online hazardous materials reporting.

The stipulation is part of a civil case filed Monday in the Superior Court for Santa Barbara County.

GSBISA uses anhydrous ammonia stored on its premises as a refrigerant for its ice rinks.

Its new facilities have passed inspections for onsite safety, but an investigation by the District Attorney’s office determined in June that GSBISA had not prepared or filed online a Hazardous Materials Business Plan (HMBP), as required by California law.

The HMBP contains information that emergency responders can use to locate and deal with hazardous materials in an emergency. This case is based on GSBISA’s omission to prepare and file the required HMBP.

GSBISA responded immediately with the required filing, has implemented environmental compliance training, and will pay $5,000 for compliance costs/penalty, the District Attorney's office said.

Half the payment will go to the Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency, the unit within Environmental Health Services responsible for HMBP compliance, and half will go to the District Attorney’s office.

A stipulated court order makes it easier to enforce compliance.

“Even though this was a reporting violation, it affects community safety." Dudley said. "The board of GSBISA responded appropriately and were fully cooperative.

"We want to work with all local businesses and nonprofits to ensure they comply with California’s environmental and public safety laws.”

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.