Goleta Invites Community to Celebrate Public Works Week at Farmers Market

The City of Goleta in collaboration with the Goleta Water District and the Goleta West Sanitary District will celebrate Public Works Week at the Farmers Market in Camino Real Market Place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

The community will have the opportunity to meet the professionals from the City of Goleta’s Public Works Department, learn more about the city’s projects and participate in fun demonstrations and activities for the whole family.

During the event, the public will learn more about the city’s storm sewer system and watch demonstrations of some of the equipment used for many of the projects in our city, such as a skid steer loader, used in large excavation projects, and a vactor truck, which is used for sewer clean up, or a street sweeper. The city’s emergency communications trailer will also be used in demonstration. This highly sophisticated machine serves as a mobile unit intended to be used as an information center in case of large-scale emergencies in our community.

“Public Works Week is a great opportunity to learn more about how the city handles major projects and maintenance around town,” said Rosemarie Gaglione, interim public works director. “Not only is it interesting and informational to learn how these tools are used but children always get a kick out of seeing what these large machines can do.”

The Public Works Department is comprised of four divisions which maintain city streets and parks, oversee storm water quality, manage Capital Improvement Projects and much more. Staff will be available to answer any questions the public may have.

Butterfly cookies from Anna’s Bakery and coffee from Starbucks will be provided. There will also be free educational coloring books and giveaways.

Public Works Week has been celebrated and sponsored by the American Public Works Association since 1960. Across North America, over 28,000 members within the United States and Canada use this week to energize and educate the public on the importance of the contribution Public Works make to their daily lives. This year’s theme of “Building for Today, Planning for Tomorrow” represents the dedication public works departments and professionals have toward maintaining city structures and safety for present and future generations.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.