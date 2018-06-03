Goleta Invites Community to Second Public Workshop on Climate Action Plan

The City of Goleta is hosting its second public workshop to provide information on the development of the city’s Climate Action Plan and how the city is becoming more resource efficient.

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

This workshop will also include a discussion of a cost-benefit analysis for each of the plan’s mitigation measures.

The Climate Action Plan will contain goals, measures and strategies that the city, private and public organizations, and the community can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also include an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in the city as well as a forecast of future emissions.

For additional information, click here or contact Andy Newkirk at 805.961.7546 or Anne Wells at [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.