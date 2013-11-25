City of Goleta Invites Local Organizations to Apply for Community Grants

The City of Goleta is kicking off the season of giving by inviting local organizations to apply for community grants.

Now in its 12th year, the City Council has authorized $20,000 for this program designed to support projects that benefit the Goleta community.

Grants of up to $2,500 are available to outstanding civic and community organizations that enhance the quality of life for Goleta residents. Organizations involved in cultural activities, such as music, art, dance and recreation as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that are a benefit to Goleta also qualify.

In the previous years, grants have been to the Alzheimer’s Association, Domestic Violence Solutions, Dos Pueblos Little League, Friendship Center Adult Day Care Center, PathPoint and many other worthy programs.

The grant application period opens Dec. 2 and closes Jan. 10. Grant applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of the mayor and two City of Goleta residents. Their recommendations will be considered at the first City Council meeting in March 2014.

To apply for a Community Project Grant, click here for more information and the application form.

Questions about this program may be directed to Heidi Aten at 805.961.7525 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.