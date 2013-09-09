Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Joins California Green Communities Program

By Jonatha King for California Green Communities | September 9, 2013 | 8:26 a.m.

The City of Goleta has confirmed its intention to become the ninth city in California to qualify for Silver status as a California Green Community.

Only eight other cities have achieved this recognition to date: Ventura, Claremont, Monrovia, Riverside, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Culver City and Santa Monica.

Representatives from USA Green Communities, Green Seal and Southern California Edison — founding partners in California Green Communities — officially welcomed the city to the program at its regular City Council meeting.

“We created California Green Communities to show how cities are improving the quality of life for their residents through smart planning and sustainable practices,” USA Green Communities President Hal Conklin said. “Goleta is setting an example for other cities in the region to follow.”

Mayor Roger Aceves said, “The City of Goleta’s staff and City Council prides itself in taking a leadership role in creating a green cCommunity. The adoption of the Green Building Program demonstrates the city is committed to implementing long-term solutions to support sustainability and our comprehensive Commuter Benefit Program is the best in the county! It is used by Traffic Solutions as a model for other organizations in our region.”

California Green Communities is a community-based effort that encourages cities to adopt environmentally sound practices involving energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, renewable and alternative fuels, efficient transportation and other measures. Cities develop unique action plans to identify projects and activities they will implement to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status in the program.

To achieve the Silver level, Goleta will need to accomplish at least one major change in each of 10 sustainability challenge areas. Its achievements will be evaluated by other member cities in a peer review. Once the city arrives at the Silver level, it will be able to move on to the Gold and Platinum levels, with the achievement of two and eventually three activities in each of the 10 sustainability challenge areas, respectively.

Created in November 2009, California Green Communities is an environmental recognition program that fosters innovative ways for participating cities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, while building vibrant, sustainable communities.

You can follow Goleta’s and other cities’ achievements and the program online by clicking here.

Numerous companies and organizations, such as Toyota, the Alliance for Climate Education, Agromin, Clean Environment Company, e-Recycling of California, CalRecycle, the Cadmus Group Inc., the Energy Coalition, Kellogg Garden Products and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps have joined SCE as California Green Communities partners to support participating cities with a variety of discounts, incentives and consulting services. For example, Southern California Edison provides advanced incentives for energy efficiency measures to cities — including Goleta — that participate in SCE’s Energy Leader Partnership program.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing California Green Communities.

