Goleta Kicks Off Public Workshops, Open Houses for Review of Draft Zoning Ordinance

The City of Goleta has released a draft zoning ordinance, draft zoning and overlay district maps and other supporting materials for public review and consideration.

Outreach activities on the draft are underway and the public is invited to attend any or all of the workshops and open houses to provide feedback.

Planning commission workshops will take place at 6 p.m. on the following Mondays: Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 14, March 21 and April 11.

Three longer open houses will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday Feb. 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 6-8 p.m.​

All meetings will be held in City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, in Goleta.

Land use in the City of Goleta is governed by the General Plan/Coastal Land Use Plan (GP/CLUP) as well as the zoning ordinance.

While the GP/CLUP sets the long-range policy for the city, the zoning ordinance implements the General Plan through the zoning map and regulations that define specific allowable uses, permit requirements, and development standards. California State law requires zoning to be consistent with the General Plan.

When the City of Goleta was incorporated in 2002 it adopted the County of Santa Barbara’s zoning ordinance and zoning map.

In 2006 the City adopted the GP/CLUP. The new zoning ordinance is being prepared in order to reflect the new standards of and implement the GP/CLUP and provide continuity (where appropriate) with the present zoning code.

The proposed zoning ordinance includes regulations and development standards for each parcel of land in the city. It consists of six parts:

» General Provisions (Chapters 17.01 to 17.06): This portion contains introductory provisions, rules for the construction of language, rules of interpretation and rules of measurement.

» Base Zoning Districts (Chapters 17.07 to 17.16): This portion specifies land use and development regulations for residential, commercial, office, industrial, public and quasi-public, open space and agricultural and planned development districts.

» Overlay Districts (Chapters 17.17 to 17.24): This portion describes the airport environs, affordable housing, hospital, master plan and old town heritage overlay districts.

» Regulations Applying to Multiple Districts (Chapters 17.25 to 17.51): This portion contains regulations that apply to multiple districts, which include general site regulations; coastal access; coastal zone visual resource preservation; density bonuses and other incentives; inclusionary housing program; demolition and relocation; environmentally sensitive habitat areas; floodplain management; hazards; historic resource preservation; landscaping; lighting; nonconforming uses, structures, and signs; oil and gas facilities; parking and loading; performance standards; signs; standards for specific uses and activities; telecommunications facilities; tree protection; and wind energy conversion systems.

» Administration and Permits (Chapters 17.52 to 17.69): This portion specifies planning authorities, common procedures, zoning clearance, use permits, design review, variances, coastal development permits, modifications, reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities and development agreements. It also describes the process of amendments, including amendments to zoning regulations and the zoning map, amendments to the General Plan, and amendments to the Local Coastal Program.

» General Terms (Chapters 17.70 to 17.71): This portion contains use classifications and a list of terms and definitions.

For questions or comments, please contact Advance Planning Manager Anne Wells at [email protected] or 805.961.7500. You can also visit www.GoletaZoning.com for more information and to access project documents.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.