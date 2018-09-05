Goleta Launches Naming Contest for New Park at Kellogg, Hollister Avenues

What should Goleta name its newest park?

Construction has started on the site, at Kellogg and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta, and it’s time the park had a name, Parks & Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said.

The city is asking residents for suggestions in its naming contest which started Wednesday, with applications available online here and in paper form around town.

Suggestions are being accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 20, and then the city’s naming committee and Parks and Recreation Commission will review applications to pick finalists, and the City Council will pick a winner in October.

The park has so far been referred to mostly by its location, at 170 South Kellogg Ave., and some have suggested calling it Old Town Park for its neighborhood, according to the city.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting where members gave the contest the green light, resident Barbara Massi suggested naming the park for the late Jonny Wallace, a member of the first-ever Goleta City Council who advocated for Old Town revitalization and parks.

Plummer told the council that residents have been very engaged developing the park plan and amenities, so it makes sense to invite Goletans to help pick the name as well.

Click here for more information about the naming contest and the park, which will open in spring 2019.

The park will have a multi-use field, pickleball court, bocce ball court, basketball court, skate plaza, playground area, parking, picnic structures, walking paths, game tables and more.

Click here or scroll down to download the entry form in English, and click here to download the form in Spanish.

The entry can be submitted online through the survey, or by mailing or dropping off the form at Goleta City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, ATTN: Park Naming Contest.

