Goleta Launches Zoning Ordinance Project Website, Notification List

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | January 30, 2014 | 2:15 p.m.

The City of Goleta is currently engaged in a Zoning Ordinance Project that will replace outdated rules to create Goleta’s first city-specific regulations.

The city has launched a website to provide information throughout the process at GoletaZoning.com and is encouraging interested parties to register for the email updates by clicking here.

The Zoning Code is an influential regulatory document that will shape future growth in Goleta; it is a collection of ordinances that guides city planning and development. It will build upon the foundation of the General Plan and other prior planning endeavors and provide a basis for approving applications for new construction, as well as alterations and additions to existing buildings.

The City of Goleta inherited its current zoning code from Santa Barbara County. Written more than 30 years ago, this code does not reflect the goals and character put forth in Goleta’s General Plan.

The city’s first Zoning Ordinance Project will be a yearlong process in which citizens will have many opportunities to express their opinions during this collaborative process. These will include educational workshops, community meetings and public hearings.

All residents, business owners and stakeholders within Goleta are encouraged to take part in shaping the future of the community.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

