Goleta Lemon Festival to Feature Meringue, Ale and Sugar-Spun Fun

For its 22nd year, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Lemon Festival will provide an abundance of delicious lemon foods from a variety of food vendors.

Presented by MarBorg Industries, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

It’s the only time of year that you can enjoy Anna’s Bakery’s hand-crafted, homemade lemon meringue pie and mouth-watering Goleta-famous lemon bars. Plus one-of-a-kind lemon zest ice cream from local creamery McConnell’s Ice Cream and quench your sun drenched thirst with lemon ale, specially brewed across the street at the Hollister Brewing Co.

If that’s not enough, you can satisfy your lemon craving with lemon funnel cake, lemon cheesecake and sugar-spun clouds of lemon cotton candy; plus barrels of good old-fashioned lemonade — all in one place.

The Goleta Lemon Festival will have all these crowd favorites, plus, for those who have a taste bud for something savory, there will be Philly cheesesteaks, tri-tip, pulled pork, sausages, hot dogs and more.

Mark your calendar for the Lemon Festival on Sept. 28-29. Don’t miss the exciting activities, live entertainment and mouthwatering food. Join us with family and friends to celebrate the 22nd year of the Goleta Lemon Festival at Girsh Park. For more information on the Lemon Festival, click here or call the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805.967.2500.

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.