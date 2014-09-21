Thousands flock to Girsh Park as Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce delivers on food, fun, entertainment and activities

Thousands of people turned out for the annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta, which added a number of new events for its 23rd year.

The two-day festival at Girsh Park already has a winning combination of a car show, live entertainment, rides and amusements for children, and, of course, tons of lemon-flavored treats.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce organizes the festival and debuted a “green” car show Sunday in addition to the usual favorites.

This festival also hosted arts and crafts vendors, the Classic Lemon Pie Eating Contest and the ninth annual Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show.

Sponsors of the festival included MarBorg Industries, Venoco Inc., Cox, Goleta West Sanitary District, Noozhawk, ParentClick.com, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and The Towbes Group.

