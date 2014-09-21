Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Lemon Festival Is Still a Sweet — and Tangy — Treat after 23 Years

Thousands flock to Girsh Park as Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce delivers on food, fun, entertainment and activities

The lemon-beer booth is always a popular — and fun-loving — stop at the annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Among those serving the suds Sunday were, from left, Dawn sproul, Laura Hunt, Cary Harrison, Michele Talkington, Drew Wakefield, Maria Jimenez, Will Nelson and Dave Hinterschield. Click to view larger
The lemon-beer booth is always a popular — and fun-loving — stop at the annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Among those serving the suds Sunday were, from left, Dawn sproul, Laura Hunt, Cary Harrison, Michele Talkington, Drew Wakefield, Maria Jimenez, Will Nelson and Dave Hinterschield. (Zack Warburg /Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | September 21, 2014 | 4:47 p.m.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta, which added a number of new events for its 23rd year.

The two-day festival at Girsh Park already has a winning combination of a car show, live entertainment, rides and amusements for children, and, of course, tons of lemon-flavored treats.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce organizes the festival and debuted a “green” car show Sunday in addition to the usual favorites.

This festival also hosted arts and crafts vendors, the Classic Lemon Pie Eating Contest and the ninth annual Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show.

Sponsors of the festival included MarBorg Industries, Venoco Inc., Cox, Goleta West Sanitary DistrictNoozhawk, ParentClick.comSanta Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and The Towbes Group.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

