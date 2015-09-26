California Lemon Festival Squeezes In Another Day of Fun Sunday in Goleta

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]
In the yearly celebration of all things lemon, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is throwing a fun-filled California Lemon Festival this weekend, complete with a classic car show, lemony foods and an activity zone for the kids.
There’s lemon meringue pie, lemon bars and a specialty lemon ale brewed by Hollister Brewing Company.
With Saturday’s hot weather, crowds were happy to see plenty of chilled confections, including lemon shaved ice, lemon gelato and old-fashioned lemonade.
The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, across from Camino Real Marketplace.
As part of this year’s 24th annual festival, the Goleta Fall Classic Car & Street Rod Show was held Saturday with more entertainment scheduled for Sunday.
Festival organizers held a pie-eating contest Saturday afternoon and have another scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets for the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone and zip line are available on site.
Pets are not allowed on festival grounds.
Sunday Entertainment Schedule
10 a.m. Dance Unlimited
10:20 a.m. Sino West Performing Arts Studio
10:50 a.m. Sol Seasons
11:35 a.m. Trip Aces
12:10 p.m. Pie-Eating Contest
12:45 p.m. Cruz Dance
1:45 p.m. The Jazz Project
3 p.m. Phantom Pomps
4:15 p.m. Soul Cats
Presented by MarBorg Industries and co-sponsored by Cox and Deckers Brands, the California Lemon Festival receives sponsorship support from Noozhawk and scores of other local businesses and organizations.
(Mike McGee / Noozhawk video)