California Lemon Festival Squeezes In Another Day of Fun Sunday in Goleta

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual festival delivers savory food and drink, entertainment and plenty of activities

In the yearly celebration of all things lemon, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is throwing a fun-filled California Lemon Festival this weekend, complete with a classic car show, lemony foods and an activity zone for the kids.

There’s lemon meringue pie, lemon bars and a specialty lemon ale brewed by Hollister Brewing Company.

With Saturday’s hot weather, crowds were happy to see plenty of chilled confections, including lemon shaved ice, lemon gelato and old-fashioned lemonade.

The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, across from Camino Real Marketplace.

As part of this year’s 24th annual festival, the Goleta Fall Classic Car & Street Rod Show was held Saturday with more entertainment scheduled for Sunday.

Festival organizers held a pie-eating contest Saturday afternoon and have another scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone and zip line are available on site.

Pets are not allowed on festival grounds.

Sunday Entertainment Schedule

10 a.m. Dance Unlimited

10:20 a.m. Sino West Performing Arts Studio

10:50 a.m. Sol Seasons

11:35 a.m. Trip Aces

12:10 p.m. Pie-Eating Contest

12:45 p.m. Cruz Dance

1:45 p.m. The Jazz Project

3 p.m. Phantom Pomps

4:15 p.m. Soul Cats

Presented by MarBorg Industries and co-sponsored by Cox and Deckers Brands, the California Lemon Festival receives sponsorship support from Noozhawk and scores of other local businesses and organizations.

(Mike McGee / Noozhawk video)