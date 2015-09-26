Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

California Lemon Festival Squeezes In Another Day of Fun Sunday in Goleta

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual festival delivers savory food and drink, entertainment and plenty of activities

Volunteers in the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s ticket booth did a brisk business Saturday selling passes for California Lemon Festival rides and activities. Click to view larger
Volunteers in the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s ticket booth did a brisk business Saturday selling passes for California Lemon Festival rides and activities. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 26, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

In the yearly celebration of all things lemon, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is throwing a fun-filled California Lemon Festival this weekend, complete with a classic car show, lemony foods and an activity zone for the kids.

There’s lemon meringue pie, lemon bars and a specialty lemon ale brewed by Hollister Brewing Company.

With Saturday’s hot weather, crowds were happy to see plenty of chilled confections, including lemon shaved ice, lemon gelato and old-fashioned lemonade.

The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, across from Camino Real Marketplace.

As part of this year’s 24th annual festival, the Goleta Fall Classic Car & Street Rod Show was held Saturday with more entertainment scheduled for Sunday.

Festival organizers held a pie-eating contest Saturday afternoon and have another scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone and zip line are available on site.

Pets are not allowed on festival grounds.

Sunday Entertainment Schedule

10 a.m. Dance Unlimited

10:20 a.m. Sino West Performing Arts Studio

10:50 a.m. Sol Seasons

11:35 a.m. Trip Aces

12:10 p.m. Pie-Eating Contest

12:45 p.m. Cruz Dance

1:45 p.m. The Jazz Project

3 p.m. Phantom Pomps

4:15 p.m. Soul Cats

Presented by MarBorg Industries and co-sponsored by Cox and Deckers Brands, the California Lemon Festival receives sponsorship support from Noozhawk and scores of other local businesses and organizations.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Mike McGee / Noozhawk video)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 