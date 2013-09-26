Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Lemon Festival Ready to Rock with Entertainment Lineup

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 26, 2013 | 11:48 a.m.

 The 2013 Goleta Lemon Festival presented by MarBorg Industries will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Lemon Festival is thrilled to announce this year’s entertainment lineup, including local bands, youth groups, dance teams and, of course, the pie eating contest! The Lemon Festival has a blend of retro '80s, jazz, country and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd.

Saturday’s lineup includes Karate Kids, Young Singers Club, Cruz Dance, Hannah Cox, San Marcos Marquettes, False Puppet, SB School of Performing Arts, Luis Munoz Quartet and will end the day with I want my '80s!

Saturday at 2:20 p.m. there will also be the awards for the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. If you are interested in participating in the car show, you can still show up on the day of the event. Click here to visit the Lemon Festival website for a registration form.

Sunday’s lineup includes Goleta Valley Junior High Mariners, 50 Below, Bad Jack, The Rave, Voice of Reason, The Rawhides and Eating Crayons.

The crowd favorite Pie Eating Contest will take place at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. If you would like to participate, make sure to sign up at the entertainment stage by 11:45 each day.

New this year, Service Master Anytime is hosting the first Golf Ball Drop benefiting the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance at 2 p.m. Sunday. The money raised will help to purchase unbudgeted safety equipment for the Santa Barbara Fire Department, such as a “Wave Jet” battery powered ocean rescue surf board.

MarBorg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 22nd Annual Goleta Lemon Festival.

Venoco is the Co-Sponsor of the event. Cox is the Media Sponsor. 

Sunshine Sponsors include Goleta West Sanitary District, ParentClick.com, Santa Barbara News-Press, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and The Towbes Group Inc.

Seedling Sponsors include Ameravant Web Design, ATK Space Systems, Bacara Resort and Spa, The Berry Man, Inc., Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Couvillion Family, DSR Audio, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Foundation for Girsh Park, Glen Annie Golf Course, Goleta Water District, Hollister Brewing Company, Ice in Paradise, Jordano’s, Latitude 34 Technologies, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Marmalade Café, Montecito Bank & Trust, Nu Image Ad Group, Ramada, Raytheon, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Signs and Graphics, Southern California Edison, Spherion, State Farm Agent Kory Robertson, Tri-Valley Trophies, Union Bank, Village Properties, Westar Associates and Wilson Printing.

Media Sponsors include Edhat.com, Family Life Magazine, Noozhawk.com, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Barbara Sentinel, TV Santa Barbara, Univision, Central Coast CW-5, KDB 93.7, KEYT,  KJEE 92.9, K-LITE 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, KSBY6, KTYD 99.9 and Radio Bronco 107.7.

Click here for more information on the Lemon Festival.

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

