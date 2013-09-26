Goleta Lemon Festival Ready to Rock with Entertainment Lineup

The 2013 Goleta Lemon Festival presented by MarBorg Industries will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Lemon Festival is thrilled to announce this year’s entertainment lineup, including local bands, youth groups, dance teams and, of course, the pie eating contest! The Lemon Festival has a blend of retro '80s, jazz, country and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd.

Saturday’s lineup includes Karate Kids, Young Singers Club, Cruz Dance, Hannah Cox, San Marcos Marquettes, False Puppet, SB School of Performing Arts, Luis Munoz Quartet and will end the day with I want my '80s!

Saturday at 2:20 p.m. there will also be the awards for the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. If you are interested in participating in the car show, you can still show up on the day of the event. Click here to visit the Lemon Festival website for a registration form.

Sunday’s lineup includes Goleta Valley Junior High Mariners, 50 Below, Bad Jack, The Rave, Voice of Reason, The Rawhides and Eating Crayons.

The crowd favorite Pie Eating Contest will take place at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. If you would like to participate, make sure to sign up at the entertainment stage by 11:45 each day.

New this year, Service Master Anytime is hosting the first Golf Ball Drop benefiting the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance at 2 p.m. Sunday. The money raised will help to purchase unbudgeted safety equipment for the Santa Barbara Fire Department, such as a “Wave Jet” battery powered ocean rescue surf board.

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.