Uncork Some Fun at Goleta Library’s Craft Workshop for Adults

By Allison Gray for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | July 25, 2013 | 8:18 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults to the Goleta Library to learn how to make fanciful animal creations out of wine corks.

The workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Using corks, pins and other items, library staff will show participants how to assemble the materials into animal shapes, including mice, various kinds of cats and dogs, and reindeer. Crafters may also invent some of their own animals. Corks and other materials will be supplied.

Call the library at 805.964.7878 for more information.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library. Click here for information about services and programs of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
