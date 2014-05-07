Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:12 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Library Accepting Reservation Requests for Art Gallery Space

By Marie Crusinberry for the Goleta Library | May 7, 2014 | 11:47 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta Library is now accepting reservation requests for the gallery space in the Multipurpose Room during the calendar year 2015.

Local nonprofit art organizations are invited to submit requests for art exhibitions. The library’s interior West Wall is also available for use. Only artwork that can be mounted on the walls is accepted due to the relatively limited space.

Gallery space in the Goleta Library is assigned for one-month periods, and is offered to provide the public with a diverse range of exhibits. These include a variety of media, concepts and subject matter created by local artists.

Some of the organizations that have displayed artwork in the past include the Goleta Valley Art Association, the Goleta Union School District, the Channel City Camera Club, the Fiber Arts Guild and the Abstract Art Collective.

Information about exhibit space may be found on the library system’s website, SBPLibrary.org, at the Services tab, under Exhibits & Galleries. Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. Fees to reserve space for a one-month display period are $250 for the Multipurpose Room and $100 for the West Wall.

Reservation requests for the 2015 calendar year are due by June 15. Requests for further information about exhibiting at the Goleta Library may be made by phone at 805.964.7878 or email at [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org to find out about library events, programs, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marie Crusinberry represents the Goleta Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 