Goleta Library Accepting Reservation Requests for Art Gallery Space

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta Library is now accepting reservation requests for the gallery space in the Multipurpose Room during the calendar year 2015.

Local nonprofit art organizations are invited to submit requests for art exhibitions. The library’s interior West Wall is also available for use. Only artwork that can be mounted on the walls is accepted due to the relatively limited space.

Gallery space in the Goleta Library is assigned for one-month periods, and is offered to provide the public with a diverse range of exhibits. These include a variety of media, concepts and subject matter created by local artists.

Some of the organizations that have displayed artwork in the past include the Goleta Valley Art Association, the Goleta Union School District, the Channel City Camera Club, the Fiber Arts Guild and the Abstract Art Collective.

Information about exhibit space may be found on the library system’s website, SBPLibrary.org, at the Services tab, under Exhibits & Galleries. Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. Fees to reserve space for a one-month display period are $250 for the Multipurpose Room and $100 for the West Wall.

Reservation requests for the 2015 calendar year are due by June 15. Requests for further information about exhibiting at the Goleta Library may be made by phone at 805.964.7878 or email at [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org to find out about library events, programs, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marie Crusinberry represents the Goleta Library.