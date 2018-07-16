Goleta Library Accepting Reservation Requests for Gallery Space

The Goleta Valley Library is now accepting reservation requests for the use of the multipurpose room gallery space for the calendar year 2019.

Local nonprofit and other group art organizations and associations are invited to submit requests for use of the display space for art exhibitions.

Gallery space in the multipurpose room is assigned for a one-month period and is offered to provide the community with exhibitions that include a variety of media, concepts and subject matters created by local artists.

Some of the organizations that have displayed artwork in the past are the Goleta Valley Art Association, the Goleta Union School District, the Channel City Camera Club, the Fiber Arts Guild and the Abstract Arts Collective. Because of the size of the room, the library does not accept any artwork that cannot be mounted on the walls.

Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. The fee to reserve the gallery for the one-month display period is $250. Requests for the 2019 calendar year are due by Sept. 1.

— Marie Crusinberry represents the Goleta Valley Library.