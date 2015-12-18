Goleta Library Announces Sessions of Parent-Child Workshop Series

Advice

The Santa Barbara Public Library System announces the next sessions of Play With Me, Learn With Me: Parent/Child Workshop series for parents and caregivers with children ages 1-3.

The series of informational and fun meetings will begin Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, from 10:15 - 11:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room of the Goleta Library and continue each Saturday through Feb. 13, 2016.

Pre-registration is required for this five-week program and space is limited.

The Play With Me, Learn With Me Workshops provide an opportunity for parents to teach their young children early concepts like colors, patterns, shapes and sequences through play, stories, songs, crafts and other fun activities.

Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to speak with a different community expert each week on topics of interest such as dental health, nutrition, child development and much more.

Librarians will be present to help find books and other materials on parenting issues as well as fun materials for children.

This project is made possible through funding by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act and administered by California State Library.

The Friends of the Goleta Library also co-sponsor the program.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.