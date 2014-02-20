Team Up to Win at Goleta Library’s Downton Abbey Trivia Challenge

The Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will hold a Downton Abbey Team Trivia Challenge for adults from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

The games will take place at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Questions will be based on episodes from seasons one through four of the hit British television series Downton Abbey, and will involve both the series plot and characters. Teams of two to three members will compete against each other to win the coveted title of “Heir to the Abbey.”

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library programs and events. All library programs are free and open to the public. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.