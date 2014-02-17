Goleta Library Hosting Free Telescope Viewing at Jupiter Night

The Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will partner with the Goleta Library, part of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, to provide the community with a free slide show and telescope viewing of the giant planet Jupiter on Friday, March 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All ages are invited to learn about Jupiter and observe it through telescopes at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Jupiter is so large that if it were hollow, more than 1,000 Earths would fit inside it. Home to dozens of moons, one of which is larger than the planet Mercury, Jupiter is visible to the naked eye as a bright “star” in our current winter sky. More fascinating facts about Jupiter will be revealed in a short presentation before the group steps outside to see Jupiter and its largest moons through telescopes.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library hours, locations, programs and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Andrew Allen represnts the Goleta Library.