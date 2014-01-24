Goleta Library Hosting Family Game Time on Feb. 2

Sitting around a table, playing board games with family and friends on a relaxed afternoon is a perfect way to celebrate Groundhog Day or Super Bowl Sunday. The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults, teens and families to the Goleta Library for Family Game Time from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

The library will provide a wide variety of board games for people to play. They range from the traditional, such as Chinese Checkers, Sorry and Life, to newer games such as Can You Name 5?, Sort it Out, and Encore.

Operation for the steady-handed or Trivial Pursuit for fact-whizzes are other options. There are many more to choose from, and a good time is guaranteed.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information about Family Game Day, call Allison Gray at the library at 805.964.7878.

Click here to visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online for information about library locations, hours, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.