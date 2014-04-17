Goleta Library Hosting Family Game Time on May 4

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults, teens and families to the Goleta Library for Family Game Time from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4.

The library will provide a wide variety of board games for people to play. They range from traditional games, such as Chinese Checkers, Sorry and Life, to newer games such as Can You Name 5?, Sort it Out and Encore. Operation, for the steady-handed, or Trivial Pursuit, for fact collectors, are other options.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information about Family Game Day, call Allison Gray at the library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System by clicking here for information about library locations, hours, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.