Ready for an Emergency? Goleta Library Hosting Free Preparedness Workshop

The Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a free workshop for adults who want to learn about preparing for emergencies and natural disasters.

Be Red Cross Ready will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 21 in the multipurpose room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. The class will be presented by local Red Cross experts in emergency preparedness.

This talk will present the main risks faced by those living on the Central Coast and the simple steps that individuals can take to prepare themselves and their families. Topics covered in this practical presentation include what essentials should be in an emergency kit, and what new smart-phone apps and free resources are available for preparing for emergencies.

For more information contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library programs, events, locations and hours. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.