Goleta Library Hosting Free Presentation on Writing College Applications

By Allison Gray for the Goleta Library | July 14, 2014 | 2:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta branch will host a presentation, "Writing College Applications," for high school students applying to colleges this fall.

The two-part program will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 9 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

This is an opportunity for high school seniors to broaden their college options by learning how to write college essays that will distinguish their applications. Pre-writing and brainstorming techniques can stimulate creative responses to the essay prompts for the University of California application and the “Common Application.”

This informative talk by local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz will illustrate the components of successful applications, revealing what admission officers want to see and provide tips on crafting memorable college essays.

The presenters are both graduates of Dartmouth College who have earned certificates in college counseling from UCLA. They will share insight from their prior careers — O’Connor as an editor and writer, Heafitz in marketing and communications — and knowledge of college admissions assessment criteria. They will advise on how to choose an essay topic and integrate each part of the application into a comprehensive portrait of the student.

For more information contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.

