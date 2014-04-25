Goleta Library Hosting Session for Students and Parents on ‘Building a College List’

The Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a program for high school students and their parents, to assist with the college search process.

"Building a College List" will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 5. The session will be led by local college counselors and experts Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

“Fit” is today’s mantra in the college search. Find out how to identify colleges that offer the strongest programs for specific interests and passions. Counselors will introduce tools to create and refine a college list that is right for you. Learn to differentiate among programs and identify strong departments, whether at the UCs, nursing, business, or engineering schools, or “Colleges that Change Lives.” Compare art schools to liberal arts colleges with great art departments.

Which schools are the most generous with merit aid? Which schools are the most supportive of students with learning disabilities? Learn how to estimate your chances for financial aid at public vs. private schools. Learn where to start and how to use available resources to find great college options.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.