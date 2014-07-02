Goleta Library Invites Adults, Older Teens to Butterfly Beads Workshop

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults and older teens to the Goleta Library to create butterfly beads to become part of a beautiful necklace.

The free workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, and may be reached at 805.964.7878.

Participants will make their own beads out of paper and Mod Podge. Necklaces will then be constructed using the hand-made beads together with commercially-made beads. All supplies will be provided by the Goleta Library.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library programs, services, locations and hours. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.