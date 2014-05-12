Goleta Library Invites Children to Star Wars Costume Workshop

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children to the Goleta Library to participate in a Star Wars-themed costume workshop.

Participants will create their own costumes that will transform them into various characters from Star Wars.

This workshop will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The library will provide all materials and pre-registration is recommended. To guarantee a spot, please contact 805.964.7878.

This program is one of many Star Wars-themed activities and crafts in celebration of Star Wars Month.

Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.