Goleta Library Offering Free Workshop on Finalizing College Applications

The Santa Barbara Public Library’s Goleta branch will present a free workshop for high school seniors on finalizing their college applications.

"Senior Countdown: Putting the Application Together" will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The meeting will be interactive and facilitated by local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz.

College-bound seniors will get a handy checklist to make sure their applications are complete. Editors and writing coaches will evaluate whether the applicants’ essays are really doing their job, and students will find out how to put the finishing touches on their application to make sure the information admission officers want to see is there.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805-964-7878.

Click here for information about library programs, services, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.