Goleta Library Offering Seniors Free Expert Help with College Applications

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta Library is presenting two free programs for high school seniors on writing college applications.

"Seniors: Down to the Wire! Writing College Applications" will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. "Writing College Applications" will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Both interactive classes, facilitated by local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz, will be held at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

"Seniors: Down to the Wire! Writing College Applications" will help seniors present themselves to colleges in the best light possible. They will learn to understand the components of each application, what admission officers want and how to craft memorable college essays. The instructors will review the new essay prompts for the Common Application as well the UC Application and Essays with students, give useful tips and tricks, and describe the senior year college application timeline. The session will conclude with a question–and-answer period.

"Writing College Applications" will focus on writing the actual essay, one of the most critical components of college applications. Skilled editors will teach teens how to choose an essay topic and integrate each part of the application into a comprehensive portrait. Attendees will find out how admissions officers interpret the new Common Application prompts. They will try out pre-writing and brainstorming techniques to stimulate creative responses, and take away helpful tips and tools to keep this process moving.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878. For more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System programs, events and services, visit the library online by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.