Goleta Library Offers Free Telescope Viewing of Stars, Galaxies

The Goleta Library and the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit welcome the community to a free slide show and telescope viewing featuring stars and galaxies at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

All ages are invited to learn about the stars and observe them through telescopes.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Did you know that the sun is the nearest star to Earth, and that there are billions of stars like the sun in our Milky Way galaxy? Come learn more fascinating facts about stars in a short presentation, and then step outside to see stars and galaxies through telescopes.

No advance signup is necessary. For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about locations, hours, programs and events. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Andrew Allen represents the Goleta Library.