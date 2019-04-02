Goleta Valley Library Plans to Gather Info on What Public Wants from Facility

Assessment will be paid for by a grant from the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation

Goleta Valley Library officials plan to gather data about what the public wants from the facility, and will be assessing library service needs with funding help from a Harwood Institute for Public Innovation grant.

The five-member City of Goleta Library Advisory Commission received a report from the library director at a meeting Monday evening.

The document is a compilation of everything the library is doing, from programs and donations to community outreach and circulation statistics.

The information, prepared by Library Director Allison Gray, covers the period from July 1, 2018, to March 31 of this year.

The City of Goleta assumed complete management of the library from the Santa Barbara Public Library system starting last July 1.

The Goleta City Council passed a resolution in February establishing a Library Advisory Commission to obtain input on library services and programming.

The library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. is moving to improve community outreach.

In the summer of 2018, Goleta was awarded a grant by the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation to gather data and assess the library service needs in the newly created Zone 4, which includes the Isla Vista community.

The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation is a national nonprofit that teaches people and organizations to solve pressing problems and change how communities work together.

The organization has customized community leadership training for library professionals, and is part of the American Library Association through its Promise of Libraries Transforming Communities initiative.

“The Harwood approach is a well-known, national tool for gathering data about the public’s aspirations for its community,” Gray told Noozhawk. “Staff gathers data across all segments of the community population, assesses which issues garner the most conversation, and then tries to affect change.”

The Goleta Valley Library is using its own version of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation questions to ascertain what the population of Zone 4 wants from its library to better strategize its service plan, Gray said.

This data-gathering process will conclude at the end of 2019, with the production of a written assessment of the library service needs within Zone 4.

“The written assessment will include recommendations for enhancements to library services based on the community’s needs and wants,” Gray said. “The Harwood process will inform the library strategic plan that will happen most likely next calendar year.”

The Goleta Valley Library had more than 20,500 visitors in February, and a total circulation of more than 50,000 physical items, an increase of 11 percent compared to last February, according to the statistics.

“This is a huge jump,” Gray said of the increase. “Circulation of materials is also increasing each month.”

The Goleta Valley Library borrowed more than 5,300 items from other libraries, and loaned nearly 4,000 items to patrons from other libraries, according to the report.

For the next fiscal year — July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020 — library revenues are expected to be $1.8 million.

Gray emphasized that this amount is an estimate because budget talks are in the preliminary stages.

Gray’s report notes the nonprofit Friends of the Goleta Valley Library is planning to replace outdated computers.

“Our public internet computers were over seven years old, were very slow, and caused our users great frustration,” she said. “The Friends (of the Goleta Valley Library) did a fundraising campaign, and I believe raised enough money to replace all adult and children’s public computers.”

There are 15 computers available at the library.

The library averages about 3,000 public computer-user sessions each month, so “the computers see hard, heavy use,” Gray said.

Both the Buellton and Solvang libraries will be managed by the Goleta Library starting July 1.

“They are currently administered by the Santa Barbara Library System, but have opted to come under our management,” Gray said.

Starting this summer, the library in Goleta plans to reach out to the Latino community to help with laptops and personal Wi-Fi devices that were funded by a grant.

Staff plans to contact residents in Zone 4, which includes Goleta, Isla Vista, Hope Ranch and Gaviota.

Some of the community-like services mentioned in Gray's report include a weekly satellite summer reading club at Isla Vista Youth Project's after-school program.

Library staff also will be present at the monthly food distribution event, helping keep the children entertained and dispersing information about library services, Gray said.

