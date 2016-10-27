Goleta Library Program Shines Light on Solar System

The Goleta Library and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History welcome children ages 10 and up to learn about the solar system at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.
The planets are big and the distances between them are even bigger, but how big are they really, and how far apart? In this fun activity, children will use Play-Doh to see and feel the differences between the sizes of the planets and learn about the vast distances between them.
To sign up, call the Goleta Library, 964-7878. Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
— Andrew Allen for the Goleta Library.