Goleta Library Receives $5,000 Donation From Las Aletas Auxiliary

The Las Aletas Auxiliary recently donated $5,000 to the Goleta Library.
Las Aletas, an auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, provides books, magazines, audio books and large print materials to homebound men and women through their Operation Bookshelf.
These materials are selected and delivered regularly by auxiliary members.
Click here for more information about the Las Aletas Auxiliary, or contact chairwoman Julie Harris at 805.683.2617.
— Julie Harris is chairwoman of the Las Aletas Auxiliary.