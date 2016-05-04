Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Library Receives $5,000 Gift From Las Aletas

Allison Gray, at right, Supervising Librarian for the Goleta Library, accepts a check for $5,000 from Kathy Kelly, left, and Patti Beal, members of Las Aletas. The funds will be used to purchase large print books for the library. (Contributed photo)
By Martha Lannan for Las Aletas | May 4, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

The Goleta Branch Library has received $5,000 from Las Aletas, an auxiliary of the local chapter of the Assistance League. The donation will be used to purchase large print books, which are in demand by both visiting patrons and those who are homebound, said Allison Gray, supervising librarian at the Goleta branch.

Las Aletas members support Operation Bookshelf by delivering print and audio volumes as well as DVDs to people who otherwise have no access to library services.

Patrons of the program are referred by members of Las Aletas and the Assistance League, library staff, assisted living directors and the community at large. Kathy Kelly chairs the program.

In addition, Las Aletas provides new clothing, school supplies and toiletries to children in need attending Goleta elementary schools through Operation School Bell.

Members also explore a range of important social issues through puppet presentations at area preschools and elementary schools with its Kids on the Block program.

For more information or to inquire about becoming a part of Las Aletas, contact Julie Harris at [email protected].

Martha Lannan represents Las Aletas.

