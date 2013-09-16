Adults Invited to Goleta Library for Recycled Cork Halloween Workshop

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults to the Goleta Library to make large fanciful cork “pumpkins” and cork pumpkin necklaces from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

The library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Using corks, greenery and jewelry fixings, crafters will create dazzling centerpiece pumpkins as well as charming pumpkin necklaces. This is one of a series of recycled cork craft classes presented by the Goleta Library.

All needed materials will be supplied. Call the Library at 805.964.7878 for more information.

Click here for more information about services, programs, hours and locations of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.