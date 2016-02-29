Goleta Library to Continue Hosting Stress-Reducing Coloring Sessions for Adults

Well-Being

The Goleta Library Adult Coloring Club continues into March 2016, meeting Wednesday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 29, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Goleta Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue.

What’s all the hoopla with the adult coloring craze?

Beyond reducing stress and connecting adults with the childhood nostalgia of staying indoors and coloring on rainy days, coloring behavioral economist Michal Ann Strahilevitz, quoted in a recent Forbes article, points out that coloring books “let us be creative with choice of color and create something lovely and unique, and best of all, we don’t have to be any good at drawing to make something pretty.”

If you’re seeking an artistic outlet in your busy life, drop in at the Adult Coloring Club and experience the quiet, centering pleasure and inspiration of this simple activity.

Coloring books and supplies will be supplied. Both adults and older teens welcome.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.