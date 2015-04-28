Goleta Library Giving Away Comic Books, Novels in Celebration of Free Comic Book Day

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children, teens and adults to the Goleta Library to pick up a free comic book or graphic novel in celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Since 2001, Free Comic Book Day has been held on the first Saturday in May as a way to celebrate and discover this celebrated art form.

The Goleta Library will provide a wide range of comic books and graphic novels for all ages to choose from, including “Batman,” “Archie,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and many more. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own comic books and graphic novels if they would like to swap.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information about Free Comic Book Day, call the library at 805.964.7878.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available on its website by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.