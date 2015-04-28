Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Library Giving Away Comic Books, Novels in Celebration of Free Comic Book Day

By Anne Curtin for the Goleta Library | April 28, 2015 | 1:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children, teens and adults to the Goleta Library to pick up a free comic book or graphic novel in celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Since 2001, Free Comic Book Day has been held on the first Saturday in May as a way to celebrate and discover this celebrated art form.  

The Goleta Library will provide a wide range of comic books and graphic novels for all ages to choose from, including “Batman,” “Archie,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and many more. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own comic books and graphic novels if they would like to swap.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information about Free Comic Book Day, call the library at 805.964.7878.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available on its website by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 