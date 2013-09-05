Goleta Library to Hold Free Halloween Wreath-Making Workshop

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults to the Goleta Library to learn how to make an unusual Halloween wreath.

The workshop will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Goleta Library staff will provide everything needed to make the wreath except for the wreath form. Attendees should bring a flat, wooden wreath form approximately 12 inches in diameter.

Call the library at 805.964.7878 for more information.

Visit the library system’s website by clicking here to find out about programs and services at the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.